Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is "in danger"
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Aaron Rodgers “thought about” joining the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ticket

  
Published May 16, 2024 11:42 AM

One of the goofiest stories of the offseason arrived out of nowhere in March, when independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said that he was considering making Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers his running mate.

Rodgers, in a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, shared his reaction to the news from Kennedy.

“Are you serious?” Rodgers said, via Yahoo.com. “I’m a fucking football player.”

Hinting at an eventual if not inevitable political career after football, Rodgers said he would “love to be a part of bringing [America] back to what she used to be.”

(What did “she used to be,” Aaron? And what is it with all these people who think America necessarily is no longer great because it isn’t what it once was? What do they miss that, you know, progress has added to our society? Please, be specific.)

Rodgers confirmed that he “thought about” accepting the assignment.

“I definitely thought about it because I love Bobby, and I just wanted to hear what he had to say about it,” Rodgers said.

Kennedy reportedly shied away from Rodgers because donors weren’t happy with the idea. Nor should they be.

Unlike certain politicians who currently have somewhere to be on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, Rodgers does not have a sizable group of passionate followers. At this point, the prevailing attitudes toward Rodgers aren’t “love” or “hate” but “no opinion” or “hate.”

Still, if Rodgers had done it, he would have had to decide whether to stop playing until the campaign ended or to try to do both. It would have been very hard for him to do both, especially since he emphasized in his final press conference of the 2023 season that, moving forward, everyone with the team should avoid doing anything that distracts from the goal of winning football games.