Aaron Rodgers ties Brett Favre with 508th career TD pass, Steelers up 14-7 at half

DK Metcalf’s first touchdown against the Seahawks was a milestone for Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers hit Metcalf for a three-yard score with 1:09 to play in the first half and he now has 508 career touchdown passes. That ties him with his former Packers teammate Brett Favre for fourth in NFL history.

The Steelers converted a two-point conversion pass to tight end Darnell Washington and lead 14-7 at halftime in Pittsburgh.

Metcalf said he wasn’t putting any extra emphasis on the matchup with his former team this week, but the score was a meaningful one for the Steelers. Their offense struggled for much of the half, but got a short field thanks to a Nick Herbig interception of Sam Darnold. Defensive end Cam Heyward tipped the pass while pressuring Darnold and Herbig returned it to the Seattle 21-yard line.

Darnold was also picked off by Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey earlier in the first half and Jason Myers missed a 36-yard field goal. Those miscues are why the Seahawks trail despite a 188-69 edge in yards from scrimmage through 30 minutes.

The Steelers defense got linebacker Patrick Queen back before halftime, but linebacker Alex Highsmith is out with an ankle injury and defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk won’t return after hurting his ankle. Linebacker Peyton Wilson was also injured, so the Steelers will be patching some holes as they try to hold onto their lead.