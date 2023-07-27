 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play in preseason, but if he does, it’ll be vs. Giants

  
Published July 27, 2023 06:10 PM

Aaron Rodgers has not played in the preseason since 2018 when he played seven snaps in the second week of exhibition play. He was supposed to play one game in the summer of 2019 but poor field conditions in Winnipeg scrapped the plan.

Although he is in his first season with a new team, Rodgers is unlikely to play in the preseason this summer.

Jets coach Robert Saleh conceded that Thursday on 98.7FM, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Saleh said Rodgers will play only if the starters still need extra work but added that the final preseason game against the Giants would be the game Rodgers would play, if he plays.

The Jets play four preseason games this summer, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game next week.

In 2022, Rodgers scoffed at the idea of playing one series in the preseason as he tried to break in a new receiving corps with the Packers.

“I don’t see any benefit to it,” Rodgers said. “I definitely don’t see any benefit to playing one series. If we’re going to play, we should play and play a quarter, a couple of series, two to three series. Just suiting up for four plays, to me, is a waste.”

So, don’t expect Rodgers to break his streak of not playing in the preseason. Ticket holders instead will get to see him warm up before the game and stand around on the sideline during the game.