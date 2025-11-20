Aaron Rodgers was on the field at Steelers practice Thursday

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ plans to get on the practice field on Thursday came to fruition.

Reporters at the open portion of the Steelers practice shared pictures of Rodgers in uniform and going through drills. The team’s injury report will bring word about how much work Rodgers did during the session.

Rodgers suffered a fracture in his left wrist during last Sunday’s win over the Bengals. He said on Wednesday that he wants to play, but needs to know he’ll be able to protect himself on the field along with getting a green light from the medical staff in order to face the Bears.

Mason Rudolph would be the likely starter if Rodgers does not play. Rookie Will Howard would serve as Rudolph’s backup in that case.