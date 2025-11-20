 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_251120.jpg
Lions, Patriots among best bets for NFL Week 12
nbc_simms_panthers49ers_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Panthers vs. 49ers
nbc_simms_saintsfalcons_251120.jpg
NFL Week 12 Preview: Falcons vs. Saints

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers was on the field at Steelers practice Thursday

  
Published November 20, 2025 02:42 PM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ plans to get on the practice field on Thursday came to fruition.

Reporters at the open portion of the Steelers practice shared pictures of Rodgers in uniform and going through drills. The team’s injury report will bring word about how much work Rodgers did during the session.

Rodgers suffered a fracture in his left wrist during last Sunday’s win over the Bengals. He said on Wednesday that he wants to play, but needs to know he’ll be able to protect himself on the field along with getting a green light from the medical staff in order to face the Bears.

Mason Rudolph would be the likely starter if Rodgers does not play. Rookie Will Howard would serve as Rudolph’s backup in that case.