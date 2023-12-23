Aaron Rodgers was opposed to taking someone’s spot through his return to the roster

Yes, the return of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets’ 53-man roster ultimately caused the team to move on from practice-squad defensive back Kalon Barnes. For that reason, Rodgers was actually opposed to returning to the 53-man roster.

Per a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Rodgers didn’t want to trigger someone eventually losing their job. He resisted re-joining the 53-man roster for that very reason. Ultimately, we’re told, G.M. Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh made the call to activate Rodgers upon the closing of his three-week practice window.

And having Rodgers at practice has had a benefit for the Jets. Rodgers, for example, ran the scout team on Friday, against the starting defense. It got spirited, we’re told. It got competitive, we’re told. It helped the defense get ready for Sunday’s game against the Commanders.

Ultimately, Barnes won’t lose much. He got paid for this week. And there are legitimate ways to make up the difference between what he would have made over the next two weeks on the practice squad, if he hadn’t been released.

The Jets also plan to bring him back for the 90-man offseason roster, when the current season ends. Which, for the Jets, will come in only 15 days.