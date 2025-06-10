Aaron Rodgers will work out with his receivers, if he can get them to come to Malibu

New Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting limited work this week with his new teammates in Pittsburgh. Does he plan to work out with them during the period between the offseason program and the start of training camp?

“I’ve just got to get them — I got to try and convince them to come out to Malibu, California,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday. “It’s gonna be a tough sell, I think. Tough sell.”

It’s hard to tell whether he was being sarcastic. Regardless, it will be the first litmus test of his natural leadership abilities with his new teammates.

Why wouldn’t they go wherever Rodgers wants them to go?

It’s a given that pass catchers suck up to the man who distributes the football. What better way to curry favor with Aaron Rodgers than to make a beeline to Malibu?