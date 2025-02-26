Abdul Carter: I’m the best player in the country, and the best player should be drafted No. 1

The Titans have the No. 1 overall pick. They might take a quarterback. They might not.

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter thinks the Titans should take the best player in the draft, and he said he thinks that’s him.

“I feel like it’s very realistic,” Carter said. “I feel like I’m the best player in the country and the best player should be drafted No. 1.”

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker was the last non-quarterback to go No. 1 overall when the Jaguars picked him in 2022.

“It’s very important for me,” Carter said. “That’s one of the goals I made before the season. It’s something I’ve always talked about. It’s what I’ve worked for. I feel like I’m getting close to that. I’ve just got to keep working, keep putting the effort in and I’m going to accomplish my dream.”

Carter will not work out at the Scouting Combine, participating only in the medical exams and interviews this week. He injured his shoulder at the Fiesta Bowl, and he said Tuesday it was 90 percent healed. Carter will work out at his Pro Day.

“This next month is really where I start getting close to 100,” Carter said.

Carter said he will attend the draft in Green Bay.

“It’s really just me living up my dreams, being able to walk on that stage. I can’t wait,” Carter said.