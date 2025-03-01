Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders set to visit Tennessee
The Titans have scheduled the first four of their 30 visits for draft prospects to their Nashville headquarters.
Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports that edge Abdul Carter, cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter and quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will visit the Titans before the March 12 start of free agency.
The Titans own the No. 1 overall pick, and those four players are the top candidates to be the top selection.
Kuharsky adds that roughly six of the Titans’ other 30 visitors will be first-round prospects in a trade-down scenario. The other 20 players to visit Nashville will be prospects in later rounds.
The Titans also have a second-round pick, two in fourth, two in the fifth, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-rounder. Compensatory picks will be announced next month.
The team also plans several private workouts to visit prospects at their college campuses, per Kuharsky.