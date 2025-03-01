 Skip navigation
Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders set to visit Tennessee

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:44 PM

The Titans have scheduled the first four of their 30 visits for draft prospects to their Nashville headquarters.

Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports that edge Abdul Carter, cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter and quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders will visit the Titans before the March 12 start of free agency.

The Titans own the No. 1 overall pick, and those four players are the top candidates to be the top selection.

Kuharsky adds that roughly six of the Titans’ other 30 visitors will be first-round prospects in a trade-down scenario. The other 20 players to visit Nashville will be prospects in later rounds.

The Titans also have a second-round pick, two in fourth, two in the fifth, a sixth-rounder and a seventh-rounder. Compensatory picks will be announced next month.

The team also plans several private workouts to visit prospects at their college campuses, per Kuharsky.