Abdul Carter was benched for the Giants’ opening series Sunday

Giants first-round pick Abdul Carter found himself on the bench to start Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Carter was not on the field for the first defensive series of the 27-20 loss due to what interim head coach Mike Kafka called a “coach’s decision.” Kafka declined to provide any other information about the decision, but Carter shed a little more light on what happened.

“I made a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team,” Carter said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “I already know that whatever I do have is going to have consequences. That was the consequence, have to live with it, keep playing.”

Carter played every other defensive snap in the game and Kafka said, via a transcript from the team, that the rookie “played his butt off” once he got on the field.