Adam Thielen: I think I still have some more football in me

Panthers veteran receiver Adam Thielen isn’t quite ready to hang it up.

Thielen said this week that after getting away for a couple of weeks, he’s planning to play in 2025.

“Yeah, I think I still have some more football in me,” Thielen said this week, via Ben Nagle of Daily Mail Sport. “We’ll see how that plays out in the next few weeks.”

Thielen, who turns 35 in August, is under contract for 2025 but on a non-guaranteed salary. That could potentially make him a candidate to be released, particularly if the Panthers give him a post-June 1 designation. That would give Carolina $6.3 million in savings under the cap.

But Thielen would like to be back with the Panthers in 2025, given how quarterback Bryce Young improved under first-year head coach Dave Canales.

“I think that’s what has enticed me to want to play again is just the progression, the leadership, the type of things that they’re doing to try to create a winning culture,” Thielen said. “I really believe in what they’re doing. So there’s a lot to look forward to, especially with Bryce and his progression. And then, you know, just being able to add some pieces and see what happens.”

Still, Thielen realizes he’s on the proverbial back nine of his career.

“I think there’s probably more times now that you’re like, ‘Alright, there’s probably not much more,’” Thielen said. “So you know there’s an end in sight, but when that exactly will be is kind of a year-to-year thing.”

Missing several games due to a hamstring injury, Thielen finished 2024 with 48 receptions for 615 yards with five touchdowns. He caught 103 passes for 1,014 yards with four TDs for the Panthers in 2023.