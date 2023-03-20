Adam Thielen scored his first career TD against the Panthers -- the hard way

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Adam Thielen scored his first career TD against the Panthers -- the hard way

  
Published March 20, 2023 07:02 AM
nbc_pft_thielen_230320
March 20, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the Panthers’ move to sign Adam Thielen to a three-year deal and shed light on why the WR will be a great fit in the Carolina offense.

The year was 2014. On the final day of November, a little-known player found his way to the end zone for the first time in his career.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, who had one snap on offense and 20 on special teams that day, slipped up the middle on a punt, blocked it, recovered it, and returned it for a touchdown.

It happened against the Panthers, the team Thielen officially joined on Sunday.

The 30-yard return of a blocked punt, which happened with seven minutes left in the opening quarter, became a franchise record . It lasted less for less than 15 minutes of clock time. With 9:35 to play in the half, defensive end Everson Griffen returned another blocked punt 43 yards for a score.

Thielen would catch only eight passes for 137 yards that year. He’d generate only 144 yards the next. His career finally took off in 2016, with 967 receiving yards.

Well before that, he helped cement his opportunity through special teams, and his special play on November 30, 2014 helped the Vikings beat the team Thielen has now joined.

Coincidentally, Thielen’s former team is scheduled to visit Carolina this season. While he likely won’t be blocking any punts, he could be ready to score a touchdown or two when he finally gets a crack at his former team.