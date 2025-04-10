Adam Vinatieri, Julian Edelman, Logan Mankins named finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

The Patriots have announced this year’s finalists for election into their Hall of Fame.

Patriots fans can choose between kicker Adam Vinatieri, wide receiver Julian Edelman, and guard Logan Mankins through April 30. Vinatieri and Edelman are first-time nominees while Mankins is a finalist for the third time.

Vinatieri spent the first 10 years of his career in New England and kicked the game-winning field goal in a pair of Super Bowls during his time with the team. He won a third Super Bowl title and also hit the game-tying and game-winning field goals in a memorable win over the Raiders in the snow that propelled the Patriots to their first title.

Edelman also won three Super Bowls for the Patriots and was the MVP of their Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams. He spent his entire 12-year career in New England and is second in team history with 620 receptions, fourth with 6,822 receiving yards and ninth with 36 receiving touchdowns.

Mankins spent nine seasons with the Patriots and was named a first-team All-Pro for the 2010 season. He was a second-team All-Pro five other times while with the team and was named to the franchise’s 50th Anniversary Team.

The winner of the vote will be inducted along with former head coach Bill Parcells, who was selected for induction as a contributor by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.