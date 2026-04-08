After award-winning rookie season, Carson Schwesinger ready for what’s next

Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger won Defensive Rookie of the Year. The question as the team’s offseason program began this week is: What does he do for an encore?

“Yeah, that was pretty cool,” Schwesinger said Wednesday, via Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com. “My whole family was there, which was cool to share that with all of them and just to be able to see that’s a great honor. But now I guess the mindset is just what’s next? Keep building off of it.”

Schwesinger, the 33rd overall pick in 2025, led all NFL rookies in tackles (146) and tackles for loss (11). He added 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, three passes defensed and 10 special teams tackles in 16 games, all starts.

He received 40 of the 50 first-place votes for Defensive Rookie of the Year, topping Giants linebacker Abdul Carter, Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori, Falcons defensive end James Pearce and Falcons safety Xavier Watts.

Schwesinger insists he can improve.

“There’s a lot of things to get better at, whether it’s just the preparation throughout the week, game week and figuring out really what to watch, how to watch film and things like that,” Schwesinger said. “There’s a lot of things to get better at, whether it’s just the preparation throughout the week, game week and figuring out really what to watch, how to watch film and things like that.

“But even just at this time, whether it’s improving the football knowledge, football intelligence, right? Or just finding better ways to attack the ball and really get those punch-outs. I think that’s something really going to work on this year. Just continuing to grow in terms of patience behind the ball and being able to see things and being ready by the snap.”