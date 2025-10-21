 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_falcons49ers_251020.jpg
49ers win vs. Falcons result of ‘elite coaching’
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_jetspanthers_251020.jpg
Fields’ contract ‘comes into focus’ after benching

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
After C.J. Stroud narrowly avoids safety, Zach Charbonnet 1-yard TD gives Seahawks 7-0 lead

  
Published October 20, 2025 10:25 PM

The Seahawks have not fared particularly well at home under head coach Mike Macdonald.

They’re off to a fast start in the Week 7 nightcap.

Zach Charbonnet powered his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, giving Seattle a 7-0 lead.

Charbonnet’s touchdown capped a short five-play, 44-yard drive.

The Seahawks had such a short field in large part because Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud nearly made a catastrophic mistake drifting back toward his own end zone. On third-and-13 from the Houston 19, Stroud drifted backward until it looked like he was taken down into the end zone for a safety. But the officials ruled Stroud’s forward progress had him stopped at the 1-yard line.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald was clearly unhappy about that ruling on the sideline, particularly because it was not a reviewable play.

After the punt, the Seahawks started with the ball at the Houston 44.

From there, quarterback Sam Darnold hit tight end Elijah Arroyo down the right side for a 27-yard gain, putting the Seahawks in scoring position at the 12-yard line.

Then Darnold hit Arroyo again for an 8-yard gain down to the Houston 1-yard line.

That’s when Charbonnet made his way across the goal line for his fourth rushing touchdown of the season.