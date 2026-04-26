After drafting Spencer Fano in the first round, Browns sign his brother, Logan Fano

The Fano family is heading to Cleveland.

After drafting Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano with the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Browns signed his brother, Utah pass rusher Logan Fano, as an undrafted free agent, according to cleveland.com.

The Fano brothers spent the last three years playing together at Utah and will now play together in Cleveland, at least in the offseason. Logan will have an uphill battle to make the roster.

When Spencer traveled to Cleveland on Friday to be introduced at the Browns’ facility, the rest of the Fano family stayed in Utah with Logan, hoping to hear his name called later in the draft. He didn’t, but when the Browns called after the draft, the Fanos got some good news that they’ll have a chance to stay together in the NFL.

Logan, who will turn 24 in June, is two and a half years older than Spencer. Logan spent a total of five years playing college football, and two of those years were lost to torn ACLs.

The Fano brothers are part of a big football family. Their cousin Karene Reid plays for the Broncos, and they have four uncles who played in the NFL.