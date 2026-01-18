 Skip navigation
caleb.jpg
Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
mahomes_thumbnail.jpg
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260116.jpg
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
After Drake Maye fumble, Christian Kirk TD catch gives Texans 10-7 lead

  
The Texans have used a takeaway to grab a second-quarter lead over the Patriots.

After a Drake Maye fumble, C.J. Stroud hit Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown, putting Houston up 10-7 over New England.

On second-and-5 late in the first quarter, Maye ran up the middle on what looked like a potential broken play but defensive tackle Tommy Togiai punched the ball out before Maye could get a knee down. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair picked up the loose ball at the New England 27 for a critical extra possession.

It took six plays, but on third-and-4 from the New England 10, Stroud was able to evade the pressure from a Patriots blitz long enough to find Kirk on the right side of the end zone for a go-ahead score.

Maye has now fumbled twice with one lost so far on Sunday. He has also thrown a few new interceptions.