After Drake Maye fumble, Christian Kirk TD catch gives Texans 10-7 lead

The Texans have used a takeaway to grab a second-quarter lead over the Patriots.

After a Drake Maye fumble, C.J. Stroud hit Christian Kirk for a 10-yard touchdown, putting Houston up 10-7 over New England.

On second-and-5 late in the first quarter, Maye ran up the middle on what looked like a potential broken play but defensive tackle Tommy Togiai punched the ball out before Maye could get a knee down. Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair picked up the loose ball at the New England 27 for a critical extra possession.

It took six plays, but on third-and-4 from the New England 10, Stroud was able to evade the pressure from a Patriots blitz long enough to find Kirk on the right side of the end zone for a go-ahead score.

Maye has now fumbled twice with one lost so far on Sunday. He has also thrown a few new interceptions.