After first practice, Dalvin Cook declares himself “ready to go” for season opener

Jets running back Dalvin Cook practiced for the first time since signing his one-year, $7 million contract on Aug. 14. He reported afterward that he did “everything” and then declared himself “ready to go play” the season opener against the Bills.

“We’ve never been worried about his availability; we just have to be smart,” coach Robert Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “The excitement is, ‘Well, let’s just throw him out there,’ but we need to be smart, we need to be diligent. I think in his mind, he probably feels like he can take 30 touches, but we just have to be smart with him, make sure we’re constantly communicating with him and just being diligent.”

Cook doesn’t know his role yet, but he does know that he and Breece Hall will be “something special together.” Hall averaged 14 touches in the seven games he played as a rookie last season, while Cook handled the ball 18 times per game in 17 games with the Vikings.

“I’m kind of excited to see,” Cook said of his role. “I’ve got a great skill set. I come with a unique skill set. I can catch the ball out of the backfield, and I can be explosive in any position on the offense. I’m just looking forward to how they use me.”

Hall hasn’t played since Oct. 23 when he tore his ACL, and Cook is coming off left shoulder surgery in February.