After fourth-quarter fumble, officials missed a clear blow to the head of Patrick Mahomes

So much for Patrick Mahomes getting all the calls.

After Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams forced the Chiefs quarterback to fumble during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIX, Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter applied a two-handed slam to Mahomes’s facemask, sending him violently to the ground.

No flag was thrown.

Well, a flag was thrown. But it was for Williams’s celebration. He ran the ball to the end zone and dunked it over the goalpost.

“I think they called it,” Fox analyst Tom Brady said of the missed roughing the passer call. “I think the ball may have been out of the possession. Is that what you see, Mike?”

As Fox rules analyst Mike Pereira replied, Williams “hit the crossbar” while dunking the ball over it.

Regardless, referee Ron Torbert already had announced that the penalty would be enforced from the dead-ball spot, and that it was Philadelphia’s ball. If Carter had been called for roughing, the Chiefs would have retained possession.

It’s odd that Torbert, who has primary authority over quarterback contact and was looking right at the hit, missed it. Especially since the rulebook expressly requires the flag to be thrown, even if the official is in doubt about whether roughing occurred.

And it’s another reason why replay assist should be replaced (or at least supplemented) by a member of the officiating crew providing real-time assistance to the on-field officials, based on every image generated during the broadcast.

Given that it was 37-6 at the time the foul happened, it didn’t impact the final score. The fact that the foul was missed reconfirms the existence of a donut hole that could impact the outcome of any game, including a Super Bowl.