After fumble on first drive, Kyren Williams TD gives Rams 7-3 lead

Kyren Williams fumbled to end the Rams’ first drive against the Eagles on Sunday.

But he came right back to get in the end zone and gave Los Angeles a 7-3 lead with 1:02 left in the first quarter.

Both the Rams and Eagles have found plenty of success moving the ball to open the Week 12 matchup. Williams had a 27-yard run to put Los Angeles in the red zone on the game’s opening possession. But he then fumbled with Philadelphia recovering.

The Eagles then ran through the Rams’ defense, getting down to first-and-goal at the 8 without even facing a third down. But L.A. stuffed a shovel pass to Dallas Goedert on third-and-goal from the 4, inducing the Eagles to settle for a 21-yard field goal to take an early 3-0 lead.

Williams was on the field to start the next drive, despite the fumble. The Rams didn’t face a third down either on their way to the red zone, with an 18-yard pass to Puka Nacua setting up Los Angeles with first-and-goal at the 7. A defensive pass interference penalty then put L.A. at the 1-yard line, and Williams came through with a touchdown from there.

Through two drives, Williams has 45 yards on six carries. Nacua has caught three passes for 39 yards.