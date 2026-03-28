After halftime fracas with Kings fans, Stallions WR Justyn Ross catches game-winning TD

Good news? For the debut of the UFL’s Louisville Kings, 14,034 fans showed up in a soccer stadium with a capacity of 15,304.

Bad news? No one really knew the UFL was back. Best news?

The game between the Stallions and the Kings featured a little spice at halftime.

Watch the video. As the Stallions players left the field for intermission, words were exchanged between the players and Kings fans. Eventually, drinks were thrown. Receiver Justyn Ross had to be restrained, twice.

Worst news? It was one of the most compelling moments the UFL has ever produced.

Birmingham won, in coach A.J. McCarron’s first game. Quarterback Matt Corral, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, led the Stallions to a late win, 15-13, with a late touchdown pass to Ross. (Also playing receiver for the Stallions is John Ross, who holds the distinction of being the last player picked before Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL draft.)

More UFL contest are coming this weekend, and for each of the next nine.

Fox and ESPN televise the action. The spring league still have a long way to go, in many respects.

Look at ESPN.com’s UFL page. The stack of news on the right is grossly outdated. There’s no story about last night’s game, no previews or mentions of the rest of the games to be played in Week 1.

Fox’s UFL page doesn’t have all that much, either.

In many respects, the coverage is a reflection of the interest. However, greater coverage could spark more interest. And the most interesting thing that happened last night — the halftime fracas between players and fans — is the kind of thing that could generate some organic attention for a league that badly needs it.