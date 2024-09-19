 Skip navigation
After review, Chris Jones loses a half sack to George Karaftis

  
September 18, 2024

Statisticians credited Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones with a half sack of Joe Burrow on Sunday, giving him 1.5 for the season.

But after further review, the Elias Sports Bureau awarded George Karlaftis with a full sack on the play.

“This is some bs,” Jones sarcastically wrote on social media in response to the post from Tom Pelissero of NFL Media about the change.

Jones later allowed, “lol george agreed to treat me to dinner… im good now.”

Karlaftis’ first sack of the season came on a second quarter play, with the Bengals facing a third-and-10 at the Kansas City 12. Karlaftis’ 3-yard sack held Cincinnati to a field goal.

The Chiefs won 26-25 on a last-play field goal.