After Zach Wilson touchdown pass to C.J. Uzomah, Jets trail 17-12

The Jets are making it a game.

Down 17-0, New York has scored 12 straight points to make it 17-12, Kansas City, with 6:26 left in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes tossed a rare, poor interception on the first play of Kansas City’s possession after the Jets had scored a field goal to make it 17-5. Mahomes was looking for tight end Noah Gray but didn’t put nearly enough air under the pass to complete it. Safety Ashlyn Davis came down with an easy interception, returning it to the Kansas City 41.

Mahomes immediately patted his chest after the interception, blaming himself.

With good field position, the Jets got into the end zone in seven plays. Randall Cobb kept the drive going with a 5-yard catch on third-and-5. And on second-and-goal at the Kansas City 1, quarterback Zach Wilson hit tight end C.J. Uzomah in the end zone for a touchdown.

Wilson is now 13-of-18 for 109 yards with a touchdown, good for a 106.0 rating.