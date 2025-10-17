Aidan Hutchinson is emphasizing forced fumbles, and he’s done it four games in a row

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is leading the NFL in forced fumbles and has forced a fumble in four consecutive games, and he says that was one of the goals he set for himself this year.

Hutchinson had only four forced fumbles in his entire career until going on his recent tear of four in four games, and he has enjoyed adding that element to his game.

“It’s been a fun year,” Hutchinson said. “It’s been different because in my career I haven’t forced this many turnovers. Even when I was at Michigan I didn’t have a ton of forced fumbles. I put a big emphasis on it this year, on attacking the football.”

Hutchinson said the Lions’ entire defense is making takeaways a major emphasis.

“Everybody knows how crucial turnovers are, but I just think this year we’re doing it,” Hutchinson said.

It’s working well for Hutchinson, who was the betting favorite to win the Defensive Player of the Year award before his season-ending injury last year, and is now the co-favorite to win the award this year.