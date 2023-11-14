Aidan Hutchinson: Justin Herbert is a baller, delivered passes on target while I hit him

The Lions beat the Chargers on Sunday, but they didn’t shut down quarterback Justin Herbert.

Herbert was excellent in the Lions’ 41-38 win, completing 27 of 40 passes for 323 yards with four touchdowns. And he was never sacked, no matter how hard Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson tried. Hutchinson said after the game that he was amazed with how well Herbert could throw the ball even as Hutchinson hit him.

“That guy’s a baller, man. I mean, he threw one -- I hit him going out of bounds from the sideline,” Hutchinson said, via MLive.com. “ I thought he held the ball. I didn’t know he threw it, then he got back up and was like, ‘let’s freaking go!’ And I was like, ‘did he complete that thing?’ I was like, ‘what the hell?’”

Hutchinson said he doesn’t know exactly why the Lions struggled so much with Herbert.

“I don’t know. I don’t know,” Hutchinson said. “It was just -- like we were getting dinked and dunked, you know. And then they go tempo and then it’s just -- we got to get them behind the sticks on first down.”

The good news for the Lions is, there aren’t many more quarterbacks like Herbert on the schedule.