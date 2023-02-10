Aidan Hutchinson: The sky’s the limit for this defense

The Lions went from 1-6 to 9-8 over the course of the 2022 season and one of the reasons why they were able to change their fortunes was the improved play of the defense.

After allowing over 32 points a game over the first seven games of the year, they allowed 20.2 over the final 10 games as they just missed out on a playoff berth in the final weekend of the regular season. During a visit to PFT Live on Friday, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said the key to the turnaround was a players meeting near midseason.

“We came together as a defense and we really got accountable for each other,” Hutchinson said. “That’s something that’s not easy to do. Not necessarily calling guys out, but every guy saying what they think they’re responsible for and what they got to get better at.”

Hutchinson was the second overall pick last year and was the leader of a rookie class that also included safety Kerby Joseph, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, and edge rusher James Houston. They joined second-year defensive tackle Alim McNeill as standouts on a defense that Hutchinson believes can get much better next season.

“I think the sky’s the limit with that group,” Hutchinson said in a separate interview with PFT later in the day. “I think whatever we set our minds to and we’re consistent about it, we can achieve. It’s just so much talent. We just gotta put our heads together, man, and grind. I think that’s the group to do it.”

Hutchinson, who was appearing on behalf of Bounty, also touted cornerback Jerry Jacobs, a 2021 undrafted free agent, as a player he believes is set for a leap forward in his third season.

“He’s been great for us, but once he puts together a full season — he’s been injured a little bit — I think he’s gonna be a breakout player for the Lions,” Hutchinson said.

The Lions also have four of the first 59 picks in this year’s draft, so there will likely be even more talent on hand as the Lions try to keep things rolling defensively in 2023.