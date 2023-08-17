Aidan Hutchinson “very thankful” the Jaguars passed on him in the 2022 NFL draft

In the 2022 NFL draft, the the Jaguars took Travon Walker with the first pick, leaving Aidan Hutchinson to go No. 2 to the Lions. Hutchinson is glad that happened.

Hutchinson, who grew up in the Detroit area and played at Michigan, said this week with the Jaguars in town for joint practices with the Lions that he’s glad to be on the side he’s on.

“I’m happy here. Very thankful, very thankful,” Hutchinson said, via SI.com. “I mean, it all worked out. It was divine timing. The way things went was the way things were supposed to go.”

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said his team thought highly of Hutchinson before ultimately deciding to go with Walker.

“Obviously a great player. Did our due diligence and really studied him and all the top edge rushers last year. And, the way he came out and played obviously in our game and the way he, what 9.5 sacks last year? Just a great performance for a young player, and obviously, the sky’s the limit,” Pederson said. “He’s just going to continue to get better, and he really makes that defense a little more solid.”

After one year, it looks like the Lions got a better player at No. 2 than the Jaguars got at No. 1.