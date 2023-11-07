Aidan Hutchinson: We have the “big picture” of capturing No. 1 seed in mind

The Lions exit their Week 9 bye with a realistic shot at stacking enough wins to capture the No. 1 seed. Before they got back to work, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson did a few interviews on behalf of the folks at USAA, which is encouraging folks to go beyond simply thanking current and former military members for their service this Veteran’s Day.

After acknowledging that football players typically say they’re focusing on “one game at a time,” I asked Hutchinson whether they’re aware of the possibility to force all potential playoff opponents to come to Ford Field in the postseason. He explained that they definitely are aware of it.

The 12-minute conversation, attached to this blurb, touches on various other topics, from his diet to his approach to wearing gloves (or not wearing gloves), to his preference between playing outdoors or indoors to the lessons learned from the blowout loss to the Ravens to the current sign-stealing scandal at Michigan, where he played college football, and more.

Give it a listen. It’s worth your time. Despite my involvement in it.