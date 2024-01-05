Aidan O’Connell on rookie season: I’m disappointed we didn’t win more games

No one expected quarterback Aidan O’Connell to play much entering the 2023 season. But with the midseason coaching change from Josh McDaniels to Antonio Pierce, O’Connell became the Raiders’ starter and in turn one of the most productive rookie quarterbacks.

With one game left, O’Connell has completed 62 percent of his throws for 1,974 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions, compiling an 81.3 passer rating. The Raiders have a 4-5 record in games he’s started this season, going 4-4 under Pierce.

During his weekly press conference, O’Connell wasn’t necessarily ready to reflect on his rookie season. But he did note that the team’s overall record is what eats at him.

“Throughout it, there’s been good and bad,” O’Connell said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think I’m more so just disappointed that we didn’t win more games. I think that’s what ultimately will be what hurts the most is not being able to pull out some of the games that I think we could have won.

“We’ve been in every single game, and so it’s been frustrating to not be able to go win some of those games, even coming down to the last drive. ... So, that’s kind of the scar tissue that hurts. Obviously, we’ve had some good wins, but yeah, I think the lack of capitalizing on opportunities in late drives and stuff like that, I think that’s what I’m thinking about the most.”

O’Connell has clearly gotten better at avoiding turnovers and taking sacks. He was downed seven times in his first start against the Chargers, while also fumbling three times and tossing an interception. He’s been picked off just one time over his last five starts.

“I think being able to learn from experiences, even failure sometimes, is super helpful,” O’Connell said. “So, you fail and you learn, and you try not to make the same mistake twice.”

O’Connell and the Raiders will finish the 2023 season on Sunday at home against the Broncos.