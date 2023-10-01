AJ Brown scores on his first TD catch of the season

Eagles receiver AJ Brown is having a big game today against the Commanders.

Brown caught a pass from Jalen Hurts in the third quarter and raced downfield for a 59-yard touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion gave the Eagles a 21-17 lead.

After a somewhat slow start this season, Brown had a big game on Monday night against the Buccaneers and is having another one today, with six catches for 130 yards, and his first touchdown of the year.

Brown, who criticized the league for making him take off his neon green cleats on Monday night, is wearing pink cleats. It’s unclear whether he has permission to do so for breast cancer awareness.

The Commanders got off to a strong start today in Philadelphia, but the Eagles are starting to take control, with Brown leading the way.