AJ Brown to JuJu Smith-Schuster: You were on the way out until Mahomes saved your career

  
Published February 14, 2023 11:39 AM
nbc_pft_sblvii_defholdingcall_230214
February 14, 2023 09:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the James Bradberry holding call on the game-winning drive of Super Bowl LVII to discuss why the nature of seeing an NFL jersey stretch indicates a clear hold.

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tried to have a little fun today with Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, whose holding penalty clinched Super Bowl LVII for the Chiefs. Eagles receiver AJ Brown didn’t find it funny.

It started with Smith-Schuster posting a Twitter valentine with Bradberry’s face on it, reading, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

It was an amusing joke from Smith-Schuster, but Smith-Schuster may have wished he sat this one out after Brown unloaded on him.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown wrote, before adding: “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

Smith-Schuster is one of the NFL’s most active players on social media, but he hasn’t experienced many interactions like that one. Brown put him in a bodybag.