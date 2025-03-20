 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chaseonburrow_250319.jpg
How much Burrow helped get Chase, Higgins deals
nbc_pft_garrettbradburry_250319.jpg
Bradbury reportedly is headed to New England
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250319.jpg
Florio: Parsons deal could be done if DAL wanted

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell, a top draft prospect, is rehabbing after shoulder surgery

  
Published March 19, 2025 09:57 PM

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell, one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 draft, did not participate in Alabama’s Pro Day on Wednesday as he recently underwent left shoulder surgery.

Campbell told Jordan Reid of ESPN that he required surgery for a torn labrum following the Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and went 10 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump. He did not bench press or do the vertical jump.

The injury puts his availability for the start of the season in doubt, but Campbell still is expected to be a first-round pick. The Buccaneers, who have the 19th overall pick, are a popular spot for Campbell in mock drafts.

Campbell left the ReliaQuest Bowl with an upper body injury, but it is unknown if that’s when he initially injured his shoulder.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors last season, 117 total tackles with 12 tackle for loss, five sacks, an interception, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.