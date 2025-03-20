Alabama LB Jihaad Campbell, a top draft prospect, is rehabbing after shoulder surgery

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell, one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 draft, did not participate in Alabama’s Pro Day on Wednesday as he recently underwent left shoulder surgery.

Campbell told Jordan Reid of ESPN that he required surgery for a torn labrum following the Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash and went 10 feet, 7 inches in the broad jump. He did not bench press or do the vertical jump.

The injury puts his availability for the start of the season in doubt, but Campbell still is expected to be a first-round pick. The Buccaneers, who have the 19th overall pick, are a popular spot for Campbell in mock drafts.

Campbell left the ReliaQuest Bowl with an upper body injury, but it is unknown if that’s when he initially injured his shoulder.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors last season, 117 total tackles with 12 tackle for loss, five sacks, an interception, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.