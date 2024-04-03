Alabama OT JC Latham visited Cardinals on Tuesday

Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham visited with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals not only hold the fourth overall pick but the 27th choice that they acquired in a draft day trade with Houston a year ago.

The Cardinals have bigger needs than offensive tackle, having used the No. 6 overall pick on Paris Johnson last year. He played all 17 games at right tackle last season.

Arizona signed Jonah Williams in free agency to play left tackle.

Latham played the right side at Alabama, but Latham said at the Scouting Combine that he can play left tackle.

The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder was first-team All-SEC last season.