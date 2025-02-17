 Skip navigation
Alabama players scored 886 points this season, most in NFL history from one college

  
Published February 17, 2025 12:06 PM

Alabama alumni cumulatively scored more points this NFL season than any college football program’s players have ever scored.

The total of 886 points scored by NFL players who played in college at Alabama is by far the most ever by any school in any NFL season, according to AL.com.

The old record was 705 points scored by former Florida State players in the 2016 season.

Contributions from former Alabama players included Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scoring 20 touchdowns, Ravens running back Derrick Henry scoring 18 touchdowns, Packers running back Josh Jacobs scoring 16 touchdowns and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scoring 14 touchdowns. Vikings rookie kicker Will Reichard chipped in with 30 field goals and 38 extra points.

During Nick Saban’s tenure as head coach, Alabama recruited and developed NFL talent like no other program in college football. Saban is now retired, but the legacy of great Alabama players in the NFL lives on.