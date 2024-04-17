Albany edge rusher AJ Simon, a draft prospect, has died at 25

Albany pass rusher Amitral “AJ” Simon has died, the school announced Wednesday. He was 25.

Simon was a first-team All-CAA defensive end who led Albany to the semifinals of the NCAA FCS playoffs in 2023.

He had taken a pre-draft visit to New England last week and might have been drafted next week.

Great Danes head coach Greg Gattuso wrote on X: “Two joyous year[s] coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8.”

Simon started his collegiate career at Bloomsburg University before transferring to UAlbany in 2022.

He totaled five sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2022 and followed that with 12.5 sacks, 74 pressures and 21.5 tackles for loss in 2023.

Dane Brugler, the draft analyst for TheAthletic.com, had Simon rated as the 36th-best edge rusher and a priority free agent.