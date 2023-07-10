Alec Ingold: Mike McDaniel presents an encouraging way to look at football

After spending his first three seasons with the Raiders, fullback Alec Ingold joined the Dolphins in free agency last year.

He ended up in a significant role in Miami’s offense under head coach Mike McDaniel, playing 40 percent of the unit’s snaps while also playing 30 percent of special teams snaps. He even started 14 games, which is rare for a fullback in today’s NFL.

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ingold detailed what he likes about McDaniel as a head coach, which seems to have a lot to do with McDaniel’s positivity.

“Coach McDaniel is really good at coaching the player and the jersey number — having a standard for the system, how you need to play, how you need to perform,” Ingold said. “We’ve been talking about that since the jump. This entire conversation, what makes a great coach being able to make players play to their potential — not make them, but coach them up there. I think that’s what I love about working with coach McDaniel, is you see that belief in your potential. This is how good you can be. This is the 10 best plays that you had in your career — let’s go do that over and over and over again.

“So, the standard of coaching is high. The standard of expectations is high. And I think it’s an encouraging way to look at football. You’re not getting beaten down with a stick all the time. It’s definitely there. But it’s like, here’s how we can all make plays, and here’s how we can all make wins together. So I think that’s what’s really cool.”

In 2022, Ingold caught 15 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown and gained 8 yards on six carries with a TD as well. Five of his six rushes resulted in a first down.