Report: Alex Anzalone agrees to three-year, $18.75 million deal to return to Lions

The Lions are keeping linebacker Alex Anzalone, having agreed to a three-year, $18.75 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The Lions also have Malcolm Rodriguez, Derrick Barnes and Anthony Pittman under contract for 2023 at the position.

Anzalone, a team captain, played 1,080 defensive snaps, which was 95 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2022. He made 125 tackles, including seven for loss, 1.5 tackles for loss and one interception.

He joined the Lions in 2021 after four seasons with the Saints, who made him a third-round selection in 2017.

In his career, Anzalone has played 69 games with 51 starts. He has 326 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three interceptions, 17 quarterback hits, 16 pass breakups and four forced fumbles.