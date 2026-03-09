 Skip navigation
Alex Anzalone agrees to two-year deal in Tampa

  
Published March 9, 2026 01:25 PM

The Buccaneers have landed a new linebacker.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms on a contract with Alex Anzalone. It is a two-year pact worth $17 million for Anzalone.

Anzalone spent the last five seasons with the Lions and entered the league as a 2017 third-round pick in New Orleans. He was a starter for his entire run in Detroit and capped his time with the NFC North club by recording 95 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and nine passes defensed during the 2025 season.

The Bucs have longtime defensive centerpiece Lavonte David set for free agency and the Anzalone signing could signal the start of more significant changes on defense in Tampa.