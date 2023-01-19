 Skip navigation
Top News

Alex Cappa, Jonah Williams remain out of practice for Bengals

  
Published January 19, 2023 12:09 PM
As the Bengals continue to get ready for their divisional-round matchup with the Bills, it still looks like they’re going to be without two key offensive linemen.

Right guard Alex Cappa (ankle) and left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) both remained non-participants for Thursday’s practice. That’s no real surprise, as head coach Zac Taylor called both players week-to-week with their respective injuries.

Max Scharping is in line to start at right guard with Jackson Carman in line to start at left tackle.

The Bengals are also without right tackle La’el Collins, who tore his ACL in December.

Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) also remained sidelined for Thursday’s practice.

Defensive tackle D.J. Reader was back on the field as a full participant after receiving a rest day on Wednesday.

Cornerback Eli Apple (neck), defensive end Joseph Ossai (shoulder), and defense back Michael Thomas (hamstring) all remained full participants.