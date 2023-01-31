 Skip navigation
Alex Cappa says his ankle will be fine, he would have played in Super Bowl if Bengals made it

  
Published January 31, 2023 07:12 AM
nbc_pft_prattcomments_230131
January 31, 2023 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why Germaine Pratt’s remarks towards Joseph Ossai after the AFC Championship ultimately were a reflection of a human moment.

Bengals right guard Alex Cappa, who started every game in the regular season but missed the postseason with an ankle injury, says the ankle won’t affect him into the offseason.

In fact, Cappa said he thinks he would have been ready to play in the Super Bowl if the Bengals had won the AFC Championship Game, according to cleveland.com.

The Bengals could have used him, as their offensive line struggled with Chris Jones and the rest of the Chiefs’ defensive line. Without Cappa, Jonah Williams and La’el Collins the Bengals were down three starting offensive linemen, and it showed.

“It sucks, but it’s part of the game, injuries happen,” Cappa said. “And all you can do is rehab to get back.”

That’s what Cappa is starting work on now.