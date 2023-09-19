Alex Highsmith’s pick-six on first play gives Steelers 7-0 lead

It took only one play for the Steelers to take the lead.

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith returned a pick-six 30 yards for a touchdown, giving Pittsburgh a 7-0 lead only nine seconds into the game.

Deshaun Watson threw a pass intended for tight end Harrison Bryant. The two players weren’t on the same page, and Bryant awkwardly turned and tipped the ball. The ball bounced into the hands of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, but Bryant knocked it out of Fitzpatrick’s hands.

Highsmith was in the right place at the right time and was off to the races with nobody in his way to the end zone.

The Browns got a 43-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins on their second drive, cutting their deficit to 7-3 on an 11-play, 50-yard drive.