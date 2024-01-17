Alex Van Pelt: Proud of time with Browns, on to the next one

The Browns are in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that the Browns fired Alex Van Pelt on Wednesday morning and Van Pelt made his first public comments about his dismissal a few hours later. Van Pelt had been with the Browns since being hired as part of head coach Kevin Stefanski’s first staff ahead of the 2020 season.

“On to the next one,” Van Pelt said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “Proud of my time there.”

Van Pelt was the quarterbacks coach for the Bengals before moving to Cleveland. He’s also worked with quarterbacks in Green Bay, Tampa and Buffalo since starting his NFL coaching career in 2006.

The Browns also fired running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight end T.C. McCartney as they shook up their offensive coaching staff.