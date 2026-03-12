Alijah Vera-Tucker deal includes $4.25 million in per-game roster bonuses — per year

As the details regarding various free-agent deals make their way into PFT headquarters, some things stand out.

For the wave of 2026 contracts, one specific fact stands out clearly.

The three-year deal negotiated by the Patriots and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker includes per-game roster bonuses in the amount of $4.25 million. Per year.

It’s the largest per-game roster bonus we’ve ever seen, by far. It works out to $250,000 earned for each game he plays. And $250,000 lost for each game he misses.

The contract otherwise has a signing bonus of $7.2 million and base salaries of $2.3 million for 2026 (fully guaranteed), $9.5 million for 2027 ($7 million of which is fully-guaranteed at signing), and $9.5 million for 2028.

Vera-Tucker, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2021, has $2 million in annual incentives, tied to playing time and qualifying for the Pro Bowl.

The contract also has annual workout bonuses of $250,000. The 2026 workout bonus is fully guaranteed, but it must be earned.

The $4.25 million in per-game roster bonuses for 2026 are also fully guaranteed, but they also must be earned. (The guarantees only come into play if Vera-Tucker is released before or during the 2026 season.)

The Patriots had reason to protect themselves. A first-round pick in 2021, Vera-Tucker missed all of 2025 due to a torn triceps. He also missed 24 other games in four seasons.

Still, it’s a massive amount that is tied directly to his ability to play. It also creates a sizable incentive to make him inactive in late-season games that carry no real meaning.

We’ll see how it goes. There’s no precedent to compare it to. In all, $12.75 million is tied to being able to play. That makes the base APY as low as $9.75 million and as high as $14 million.