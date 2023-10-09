Alijah Vera-Tucker out for season with torn Achilles

Jets right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker will end his second consecutive season on injured reserve after a game in Denver.

Vera-Tucker tore an Achilles on Sunday, coach Robert Saleh announced Monday.

Achilles’ injuries are easily diagnosed, but Vera-Tucker played a play on it and walked back to the training room. The team called it a calf injury during the game.

They lost star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles only four plays into the season opener.

“To have this happen again, it’s unfortunate,” Saleh said.

On Oct. 23 of last season in Denver, Vera-Tucker tore his triceps.

Vera-Tucker moved from right guard to tackle a couple of weeks ago after left tackle Duane Brown landed on injured reserve, necessitating Mekhi Becton’s move from right tackle to left.

Max Mitchell replaced Vera-Tucker on Sunday, and the Jets also have Billy Turner to play the position.

The Jets drafted Vera-Tucker in the first round in 2021.