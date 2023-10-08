Alijah Vera-Tucker to have MRI after calf injury in Jets win

Jets right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Denver last season and he left Sunday’s visit to the Mile High City with another injury.

Vera-Tucker left before halftime and was ruled out with a calf injury. After the 31-21 win was over, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said that the injury is a “concern” and that Vera-Tucker will have an MRI as part of the evaluation process.

Saleh was asked if it could be an Achilles injury and said that the team is going to wait for the MRI results, which is similar to how Saleh sounded after Aaron Rodgers’ opening night injury.

Vera-Tucker moved from right guard to tackle a couple of weeks ago as the Jets shuffled their line after putting tackle Duane Brown on injured reserve. Mekhi Becton moved from right tackle to left tackle after Brown went down and he played through a knee injury in Denver on Sunday.