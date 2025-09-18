Alim McNeill says he could play now, but Lions will be cautious as his knee heals

Nine months after suffering a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee, Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill says he could play right now if he had to. But he’s not going to get back on the field just yet.

McNeill told Justin Rogers of DetroitFootball.net that he is about 93 to 94 percent recovered after having knee surgery on January 2, but he and the Lions are going to be cautious and let him do the final 6 to 7 percent of his rehab that he needs to get back to 100 percent healthy.

The 25-year-old McNeill was having a strong 2024 season when he got hurt, one of a series of devastating injuries for the Lions’ defense last season. McNeill had signed a four-year, $97 million contract extension with the Lions just a couple months before his injury, so he’s a big part of the Lions’ long-term plans, and the team won’t want to rush him back until he’s ready.

But when he is ready, likely in October or November, the Lions believe they’re going to get a big boost to their defense for the second half of the season.