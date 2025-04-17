 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_joeschoen_250417.jpg
Schoen doesn't feel it's mandatory to draft a QB
nbc_pft_tradeno3_250417.jpg
Most likely team to trade up to No. 3 for Hunter
nbc_pft_flacco_250417.jpg
Flacco has 'no expectations' for who Browns start

All 32 teams still have their first-round picks, in an unprecedented lack of trades

  
Published April 17, 2025 08:56 AM

A week before the 2025 NFL draft, all 32 teams still have their first-round draft picks. That is unprecedented.

As noted on the Cardinals’ website, this was already the first year since the first common draft in 1967 in which every team still had its own first-round pick at the start of the league year.

There also hasn’t been a traded first-round pick since the start of the league year, and if there isn’t one before the draft starts on Thursday, it will be the first year since 2014 when no first-round picks were traded between the start of the league year and the opening of the draft.

The highest pick that has been traded in this year’s draft is No. 39 overall, which the Panthers sent to the Bears in 2023 as part of the trade up to the first overall pick that year, which allowed the Panthers to select Bryce Young first overall.