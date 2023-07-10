Allegations emerge of racist environment at Northwestern football program

The allegations of sexualized hazing within the Northwestern football program was the beginning. The latest set of contentions could be the end, for long-time head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The latest item from the Daily Northwestern details claims of a “culture of enabling racism ,” featuring accounts from one former player who opted to go on the record and multiple anonymous sources.

Ramon Diaz Jr., who played for the school from 2005 through 2008, said, “I didn’t feel like I could be anything other than white. We never felt like we could be ourselves. We had to fit in by being white or acting white or laughing at our own people.”

Fitzgerald became the head coach of the program in 2006. He joined the coaching staff in 2001.

Another player, who chose to remain anonymous, said that Fitzgerald asked Black players and coaches to cut off dreadlocks and other longer hairstyles to be more in line with the “Wildcat Way.”

“Those are two phrases you would hear a lot around the program that referred to the sentiment of ‘fall in line,’” the player said. “If you were not in line with the ‘Wildcat Way,’ Coach Fitz or any one of the coaches will be quick to say like, ‘Yeah, check your scholarship.’”

Diaz said he heard a member of the coaching staff tell a Black teammate that he “wasn’t in the hood anymore,” and that the coach said the player had a “gangster walk.” Another anonymous player said there was a sense of segregation on the team, with more Black players on defense and more white players on offense.

Fitzgerald’s agent declined comment to the school paper. A Northwestern official said the university was not aware of these allegations.

“The alleged ‘racist commentary and behavior toward non-white players’ by Coach Fitzgerald and members of his staff would be entirely unacceptable and inconsistent with our culture and values, if true,” the spokesperson told the Daily. “As we do with any allegation, we will immediately address the accusations and any findings will be considered.”

That quote necessarily means the prior investigation regarding claims of hazing did not address potential instances of racism. At a time when the school has decided to revisit its two-week suspension of Fitzgerald, these new claims could prompt a fresh investigation that could potentially bring about the end for Fitzgerald, if not before the upcoming season ends then after it.

