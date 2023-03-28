 Skip navigation
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Alleged daughter of Jerry Jones sues him for defamation

  
Published March 28, 2023 01:06 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe Ezekiel Elliott will land and explain why it’s likely to be decided after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Previously, Alexandra Davis used the court system in order to establish that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones fathered her. Now, she’s using the court system to establish that he defamed her.

Don Van Natta, Jr. of ESPN.com reports that Davis, 26, sued Jones and two others in federal court . She alleged they “initiated a deliberate plan” aimed at painting her “as an ‘extortionist’ and a ‘shakedown artist’ whose motivation was money and greed.” She also alleges that the defendants attempted to smear her “based knowingly on false statements and accusations.”

The other defendants include Donald T. Jack Jr., a long-time friend of Jerry Jones, and Jim Wilkinson, an outside P.R. consultant who has worked for multiple NFL teams in recent years.

“Rather than acknowledging his child, or even taking the opportunity to get to know his child, my father and his associates have publicly smeared my reputation and intentions,” Davis said in a statement provided to ESPN.com. “I have been falsely accused of a ‘shakedown’ and ‘extortion.’ In reality, I am a daughter who simply wants to acknowledge her father without fear of retribution. I will not stand by and let my father’s actions or words define me or my future.”

Jones and his lawyer, Levi McCathern, were unavailable to provide a comment to Van Natta. Wilkinson declined comment. Jack wasn’t available.

The case, barring a settlement, will now proceed like any defamation case. Jones will have to ask how aggressively he wants to fight the case, especially if he truly her father.