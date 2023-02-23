Allen Lazard excited to see what possibilities are in free agency

Wide receiver Allen Lazard can become an unrestricted free agent next month and he said that his five years with the Packers have left him with “high expectations” for what he’d look for in another organization.

Lazard’s comments about the bar set by playing for head coach Matt LaFleur and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers might lead some to believe that he’ll be doing all he can to stick around Green Bay, but Lazard pivoted to a different message during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. He said he’s “just excited to see what all my possibilities are” once free agency gets underway and said that he hasn’t heard anything from the Packers that would keep him from hitting the market.

“My agent, I believe, has started to talk to them a little bit in recent weeks, but they haven’t said anything as far as preventing me from going to the open market,” Lazard said.

Lazard set career highs with 60 catches and 788 receiving yards in 2022 and it will be interesting to see what kind of deal he parlays that into this offseason.