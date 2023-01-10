 Skip navigation
Allen Lazard says Sunday night was potentially his last game as a Packer

  
Published January 10, 2023 12:38 AM
January 9, 2023 08:34 AM
Aaron Rodgers was noncommittal about his future after the Packers' stunning home loss to the Lions, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons wonder whether we've seen the last of No. 12.

Allen Lazard becomes a free agent in March after playing for the Packers on a one-year contract in 2022, and he sounds like he thinks it’s time to move on.

Lazard told reporters on Monday that he was thinking on Sunday about it being his last game as a Packer.

“Definitely going into the game I kind of had a realization that my first game here and potentially my last game — which it is — was going to be versus the Lions at home,” Lazard said. “I took in just a few moments just to kind of soak it all in and just like pat myself on the back, I guess, and just be thankful for this opportunity and this experience to be here for four-plus years now, to see the growth I’ve made on the field, but more so off the field.”

Lazard led the Packers with 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns this season, but the Packers had two rookie receivers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, who may be ready to become their top two receivers in 2023. It’s also unclear to what extent the Packers will e in the midst of a rebuild this offseason, if Aaron Rodgers leaves.

Asked if Rodgers will be back, Lazard answered, “I don’t fuckin’ know, shit, I don’t know where I’m gonna be at, I can’t worry about someone else.”